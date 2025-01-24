Car towed away: anger over fine for blind person

Car was already gone

When the two ladies returned to the car half an hour later, they were in for a shock: the car was gone. They then spotted a police patrol nearby and asked the officers where the car might be and why it had been towed away and why they hadn't been given a ticket. "The officer said: 'Imagine you're disabled. Can't walk or are blind like you, would you prefer the car to be towed away or for the whole thing to be dismissed with a fine? I have to say that I'm always on the road with a cane and you should actually be able to see that," the blind woman wondered.