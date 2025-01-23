Fans beside themselves with excitement
Will “Harry and Sally” make a comeback after 36 years?
A loudly acted orgasm of a blonde in the middle of a crowded restaurant - describing this one scene is enough to make just about anyone over 40 guess the title of the iconic movie: "Harry and Sally". 36 years later, the leading actors have now surprised us with a joint Instagram post, which many fans see as an announcement of a sequel.
In an attached photo, Billy Crystal is wearing a white sweater in the same style as he wore as Harry. And Meg Ryan (63) is also reminiscent of her Sally from 1989 with her blazer and white blouse.
"Can hardly wait"
The reunion of the two actors was by no means a coincidence, as the caption to the joint snapshot reveals: "It's finally happening - we're celebrating a reunion for something iconic. We can't wait to show you all very soon!"
To this day, "Harry and Sally" are considered one of Hollywood's most famous movie couples. Crystal told People two years ago: "We were just put together as a couple by director Rob Reiner and the chemistry was just right. After all these decades, we're still that couple to everyone who's seen the movie - which is wonderful."
Film also inspires "a new generation"
The 76-year-old is particularly surprised that he is also approached by young people about the romantic comedy: "They show 'Harry and Sally' on TV every Valentine's Day and every New Year's Eve. And the fact that people fall in love and break up makes the movie an evergreen and inspires a new generation!"
The film was based on a novel by author Nora Ephron, who received an Oscar nomination for the screenplay. The author has since passed away, as have co-stars Carrie Fisher (as Sally's best friend Marie) and Bruno Kirby (as Harry's best friend Jess).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.