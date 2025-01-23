Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fans beside themselves with excitement

Will “Harry and Sally” make a comeback after 36 years?

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 16:31

A loudly acted orgasm of a blonde in the middle of a crowded restaurant - describing this one scene is enough to make just about anyone over 40 guess the title of the iconic movie: "Harry and Sally". 36 years later, the leading actors have now surprised us with a joint Instagram post, which many fans see as an announcement of a sequel.

0 Kommentare

In an attached photo, Billy Crystal is wearing a white sweater in the same style as he wore as Harry. And Meg Ryan (63) is also reminiscent of her Sally from 1989 with her blazer and white blouse.

"Can hardly wait"
The reunion of the two actors was by no means a coincidence, as the caption to the joint snapshot reveals: "It's finally happening - we're celebrating a reunion for something iconic. We can't wait to show you all very soon!"

To this day, "Harry and Sally" are considered one of Hollywood's most famous movie couples. Crystal told People two years ago: "We were just put together as a couple by director Rob Reiner and the chemistry was just right. After all these decades, we're still that couple to everyone who's seen the movie - which is wonderful."

Film also inspires "a new generation"
The 76-year-old is particularly surprised that he is also approached by young people about the romantic comedy: "They show 'Harry and Sally' on TV every Valentine's Day and every New Year's Eve. And the fact that people fall in love and break up makes the movie an evergreen and inspires a new generation!"

The film was based on a novel by author Nora Ephron, who received an Oscar nomination for the screenplay. The author has since passed away, as have co-stars Carrie Fisher (as Sally's best friend Marie) and Bruno Kirby (as Harry's best friend Jess).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf