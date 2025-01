Election advertising in the parents’ association? Uproar over posting

When the polls are called on Sunday, the sometimes intrusive canvassing for votes comes to an end. Sometimes boundaries are crossed - as is allegedly the case in Hofstetten-Grünau in the Pielach Valley. According to the accusation, the WhatsApp group of the parents' association of the new secondary school was used to promote the ÖVP with a video link of the candidates. "A message like that in a school group is more than questionable," parents are annoyed.