Mild weekend: Föhn brings up to 14 degrees

Many clouds will move across the country during Tuesday, with occasional sunshine only in the eastern half of the country. In the far east, there may initially be a few patches of fog in the lowlands, which will clear as the day progresses. In the west and south, it will rain all day in places. The wind will be light from the west in the lowlands, otherwise moderate to brisk from southerly directions. In the typical foehn lines, the wind will be strong in places. Early temperatures will range from minus two to plus five degrees, with daytime highs of five to 13 degrees.