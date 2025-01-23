Warm temperatures
Mild weekend: Föhn brings up to 14 degrees
A foehn wind will ensure very mild temperatures of up to 14 degrees at the weekend, especially in the mountains - it will also be sunny in places. However, with fog widespread in the lowlands, only five degrees can be expected according to the forecast from the experts at Geosphere Austria.
Friday will be partly sunny and partly cloudy in different layers : The thickest clouds will initially be in the north and northeast with a warm frontal extension, where it may also rain a little temporarily. There is a brief risk of icy conditions in isolated areas.
Sunshine expected for Friday
Small patches of fog in the south-east and in some Alpine valleys are expected to clear after a few hours. In the afternoon, friendly weather conditions will prevail. In the lowlands and valleys it will often be lightly windy. Early temperatures will be between minus four and plus three degrees, with daytime highs between three and 13 degrees.
On Saturday, the valleys and lowlands will be partly covered in thick fog and high fog, but away from the eastern lowlands this will mostly clear during the day. The wind will blow briskly in some foehn valleys and weakly to moderately everywhere else. Early temperatures will range from minus five to plus five degrees, daytime highs in fog only one to five degrees, otherwise up to 14 degrees with foehn winds.
Disturbance moving in from the west
In the lowlands and basin areas of the east, north and south, Sunday will start with thick fog and patches of high fog, which will clear only hesitantly or hardly at all. Otherwise, the sun will shine in many regions in the morning. The west will be affected by an approaching disturbance early in the morning. Clouds and rain will spread eastwards as the day progresses. Early temperatures will reach minus four to plus four degrees, with daytime highs of five to twelve degrees.
On Monday, dense clouds with some rain and snowfall will accumulate on the southern side of the Alps. On the northern side of the Alps, the clouds will be dispersed by the foehn wind. In the north and east of the country, thick patches of fog will persist all day in places. The south wind will blow briskly to strongly in foehn lines. In the east, however, moderate to brisk southeasterly winds will blow. Early temperatures: minus three to plus three, daytime highs: six to 14 degrees.
Many clouds will move across the country during Tuesday, with occasional sunshine only in the eastern half of the country. In the far east, there may initially be a few patches of fog in the lowlands, which will clear as the day progresses. In the west and south, it will rain all day in places. The wind will be light from the west in the lowlands, otherwise moderate to brisk from southerly directions. In the typical foehn lines, the wind will be strong in places. Early temperatures will range from minus two to plus five degrees, with daytime highs of five to 13 degrees.
