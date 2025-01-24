Economic recovery
Roads are more than just asphalt and concrete
133 million euros will flow into road construction across the country this year. More than 500 projects in over 300 municipalities are on the program. These include the ring road closure in Wiener Neustadt and the rockfall restoration on the B33 in Aggsbach-Dorf.
Three central focal points are particularly important to Udo Landbauer, the regional transport councillor responsible: the renovation and expansion of the provincial road network, increasing road safety and apprentice training. "With currently 51 apprentices and up to 20 more training places, Lower Austria offers young people strong career prospects in road construction," emphasizes Landbauer.
Roads secure the supply in the country
For him, an efficient road network is more than just asphalt and concrete: "It is the basis for commuters, for security of supply and also as a basis for public transport." Investments are also being made in the road maintenance fleet. 23 new trucks and special equipment such as Unimogs and so-called Energreens are being purchased.
Most of the flood damage from September has already been repaired.
The most important projects at a glance:
- Safety upgrading of the B 37 Krems North and Gneixendorf South. Planned opening to traffic: end of 2027;
- Großglobnitz-Kleinpoppen bypass (southern section): Traffic opening by the end of 2027 (significantly earlier than planned);
- Rockfall renovation B 33 Aggsbach-Dorf with the aim of opening to traffic before Easter;
- Wiener Neustadt ring road closure - realization of the eastern bypass by the end of 2027;
- Raising the level of the Lanzenkirchen railroad crossing
Alternative routes are also planned to relieve the population. These include the Zwölfaxing, Untersiebenbrunn and Ebreichsdorf bypasses.
Rainer Irschik, Deputy Lower Austrian Road Construction Director, emphasized: "As the road owner of 13,590 kilometers of provincial roads and 4,577 associated bridge projects, we have an obligation to build, operate and maintain our roads in such a way that they can cope with the expected traffic and ensure the safety and fluidity of traffic." Irschik also provided information on the promotion of cycle paths. By 2024, 121 projects with a length of around 84 kilometers had already been finalized. "30 projects with a length of around 23 kilometers could be partially realized, which can be continued in 2025 with investments from the state of around 6.5 million euros," said Irschik.
