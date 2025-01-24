Roads are more than just asphalt and concrete

Rainer Irschik, Deputy Lower Austrian Road Construction Director, emphasized: "As the road owner of 13,590 kilometers of provincial roads and 4,577 associated bridge projects, we have an obligation to build, operate and maintain our roads in such a way that they can cope with the expected traffic and ensure the safety and fluidity of traffic." Irschik also provided information on the promotion of cycle paths. By 2024, 121 projects with a length of around 84 kilometers had already been finalized. "30 projects with a length of around 23 kilometers could be partially realized, which can be continued in 2025 with investments from the state of around 6.5 million euros," said Irschik.