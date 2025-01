Five injured in knife attack in London

Fatal knife attack in Germany

Only on Wednesday, a two-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were killed in a similar attack in the German city of Aschaffenburg. Two other people were seriously injured. A 28-year-old man of Afghan nationality, who was arrested shortly after the attack, is suspected of the crime. He is said to have been mentally unstable before the attack. The man was last registered in asylum accommodation in the region.