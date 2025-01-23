After meta U-turn
EU Parliament concerned about lax fact-checking rules
A clear majority of MEPs fear that Russia will benefit from relaxed fact-checking rules on social networks. "The Parliament is deeply concerned", it said in a statement.
The recent announcements by social media companies to relax their rules on fact-checking and moderation encouraged the global spread of Russia's disinformation campaigns.
A corresponding resolution was approved by 480 MEPs, 58 voted against and 48 abstained. "MEPs call on the European Commission and Member States to strictly enforce the Digital Services Act in response to these announcements by Meta and previously by X," the Parliament added. This is an important part of the fight against Russian disinformation. Parliament's resolution is not legally binding.
"Social media platforms are currently making it easy not only for Trump and his tech oligarchs (...) to be heard by millions, but also for Putin," said Andreas Schieder, head of the SPÖ EU delegation, in a statement. Schieder appealed to the EU Commission to set up the "European Democracy Shield".
This is a plan by the EU Commission to counteract the manipulation and interference of foreign information on the internet by improving media literacy, checking facts and strictly enforcing laws such as the Digital Services Act.
Zuckerberg follows Musk and wants to focus on community notes
The Digital Services Act (DSA) is intended to curb the influence of large platforms and ensure that consistent action is taken against hate speech, for example. If the platforms do not comply, they face severe penalties - including fines amounting to six percent of their total annual global turnover.
Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg had announced comprehensive changes to the moderation of online content. To this end, the company will - initially in the USA - end its collaboration with fact-checkers and introduce a system similar to X's "Community Notes", i.e. comments from users.
