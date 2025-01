Alexander Gorgon returns to the Bundesliga

"A great enrichment"

Altach sporting director Roland Kirchler: "With Alexander Gorgon, we are gaining a player who is a great asset to our team, not only because of his experience, but also because of his quality on the pitch. His successes and leadership qualities speak for themselves, and we are convinced that he will be a perfect fit for our team, both on a sporting and personal level. We are delighted to welcome him to our team and look forward to pursuing our goals together with him."