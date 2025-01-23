Benko arrest: these are the accusations

The specific case in question is a "new line of proceedings", as Benko is now also accused of investment fraud in the "Project Franz" at Bahnhofsplatz in Munich. He is listed as a defendant by the German authorities together with another person. They are alleged to have induced managers of a foreign sovereign wealth fund to invest in the real estate project by means of bonds. In fact, the bond proceeds were not invested in full in the agreed project, but a large part of the money was used for the wrong purpose.