Complex Signa case
Benko arrest: these are the accusations
"What lasts a long time..." is what the injured parties in particular must have thought in view of the arrest of Signa founder René Benko. The allegations made by the economic and corruption prosecutor's office are serious.
Specifically, Benko was arrested on Thursday for "risk of concealment and risk of committing a crime", according to the WKStA. Benko is said to have "falsified an invoice and attempted to conceal assets and evade the access of authorities, trustees and creditors", it continues.
The arrest was approved by the competent regional court for criminal matters in Vienna; a judge in Innsbruck must now decide on the pre-trial detention. The charges against Benko at a glance:
- Danger of committing a crime: As the "Krone" also reported several times, the WKStA assumes that Benko is still the "de facto ruler and beneficial owner of the Laura Private Foundation". However, he is said to have concealed this as part of his personal insolvency. In doing so, he concealed his assets and prevented the assets held by the foundation from being accessed by the authorities, trustees and creditors, according to the judicial authorities.
- Risk of concealment: Benko is alleged to have subsequently issued an invoice and thus falsified evidence, the WKStA further explains. Specifically, this relates to "three high-priced firearms", which he is said to have removed from the reach of the authorities and creditors. Benko's extensive collection of weapons was repeatedly the subject of investigations, as the bankrupt owned several high-priced hunting weapons. However, as reported, the invoice for a "stalking rifle with engraving" was issued to Signa Holding - not to Benko himself.
- Capital increase through money carousel: This allegation concerns the actual core of the "Signa system". According to the WKStA, Benko allegedly induced shareholders of Signa Holding Investments to invest in the company as part of a capital increase. To this end, he allegedly suggested that he himself would also inject money through the Benko family private foundation. In doing so, he allegedly passed off some of the deceived shareholders' investments as his own contribution to the capital increase by transferring funds across several companies.
- Suspected breach of trust: Signa Holding GmbH is alleged to have sold a Luxembourg investment company including the associated villa on Lake Garda (Villa Eden Gardone) to the Liechtenstein INGBE Foundation ("Ingeborg Benko"), but without sufficient consideration.
- Suspicion of fraudulent crida: As the string-puller and beneficiary of the Laura Private Foundation, Benko is alleged to have concealed his true assets and continued to keep the assets in the foundation out of the reach of the authorities, trustees and creditors - including in the context of his personal insolvency. "Furthermore, the accused is alleged to have concealed assets such as high-priced weapons, watches and other items or sold them without adequate consideration, thereby preventing or reducing the satisfaction of creditors", according to the WKStA.
WKStA teamed up with German authorities
A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was also recently formed with the Berlin and Munich I public prosecutor's offices, the authority also announced: "This makes it possible to conduct cross-border investigations in the complex of proceedings more efficiently and with less bureaucracy."
The specific case in question is a "new line of proceedings", as Benko is now also accused of investment fraud in the "Project Franz" at Bahnhofsplatz in Munich. He is listed as a defendant by the German authorities together with another person. They are alleged to have induced managers of a foreign sovereign wealth fund to invest in the real estate project by means of bonds. In fact, the bond proceeds were not invested in full in the agreed project, but a large part of the money was used for the wrong purpose.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.