Movie "Nightbitch"
Amy Adams wants to “take the guilt out of motherhood”
Hollywood star Amy Adams ("Arrival") has identified a distorted public image when it comes to motherhood. With the film "Nightbitch", in which she plays the lead role, Adams wants to draw attention to the challenges of motherhood.
"I think motherhood is totally misrepresented in the public eye when it's glorified like this," the 50-year-old told the German Press Agency in London. "It just doesn't quite reflect reality."
Adams wants more recognition for mothers
According to the actress, she wants to ensure that mothers receive more recognition for their dedication and the sacrifices they make, instead of being plagued by possible feelings of guilt. "Maybe it helps people to feel seen," she said.
Horror comedy about motherhood on Disney+
The horror comedy from director Marielle Heller, which was shown in cinemas in the USA last year, will be launched on the Disney+ streaming service on Friday, January 24. "Nightbitch" is based on the novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder.
Video: The trailer for "Nightbitch"
"I thought the book really gave a refreshing perspective," said Adams, who is herself the mother of a teenage daughter. "And then when I read Marielle's script, I felt it was really honest and showed the true facets."
Adams wants to relieve other mothers of guilt
In "Nightbitch", Adams plays a woman who takes a break from her career as an artist to take care of her young son as a full-time mother. As her husband (Scoot McNairy) travels a lot for work, she feels left alone, isolated and overwhelmed. Over time, she experiences physical changes, develops new energy and believes she turns into a dog at night.
The actress wants to relieve other mothers of possible feelings of guilt if they are ever annoyed by the monotony of everyday life - or simply totally exhausted. "I think we're all grateful when we have children and we often focus totally on that," said Adams. "But there's also this other side - the exhaustion and the huge responsibility that completely changes your life. And talking about that is really important."
