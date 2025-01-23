"Don't have the money"
Musk interferes with Trump on mega AI project
Elon Musk is putting his close relationship with Donald Trump to the test: the tech billionaire is raising doubts about the huge AI project that the US President proudly presented at the White House. "They don't actually have the money," Musk wrote on X.
Trump had previously announced that the ChatGPT developer OpenAI wanted to invest 500 billion dollars in new data centers for artificial intelligence with technology partners. Initially, 100 billion dollars (around 96 billion euros) is to be invested in the joint venture called "Stargate". In addition to OpenAI, the software giant Oracle and the Japanese technology group Softbank are also involved in the project.
According to a report in "The Information" magazine, OpenAI and SoftBank each want to invest 19 billion dollars. OpenAI, the developer of the chatbot ChatGPT, is to hold 40 percent of the shares in "Stargate" and act as an extension of the company, according to statements by OpenAI boss Sam Altman. SoftBank would also take over 40 percent of the shares.
Rebuke from presidential spokesperson
Musk scoffed that he knew from a reliable source that Softbank had only secured ten billion dollars. The White House rebuked Musk - but without calling him by name. "The American people should believe President Trump and these CEOs," said spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Fox News. "These investments are coming to our great country - and bringing American jobs with them." According to the announcement, Stargate is expected to create 100,000 jobs in the US.
Feud between Musk and OpenAI boss Altman
Musk donated more than 250 million to Trump's election campaign and can often be seen next to the president. He is said to be helping Trump to cut government spending. Both have always praised each other to the skies. However, the tech billionaire clearly did not like the "Stargate" announcement. Musk and OpenAI boss Sam Altman are in the middle of an escalating conflict.
Musk was once one of the OpenAI founders himself, but then dropped out. He has now gone to court to stop the transformation of OpenAI into a for-profit company. In return, Altman's company accuses Musk of trying to seize control of OpenAI at the time. Musk has since set up the rival company xAI.
Biting reaction from the OpenAI boss
Altman contradicted the claim that Softbank only had ten billion dollars ready and invited Musk to visit the construction site of the first data center. He then added: "This is great for the country. I realize that what's great for the country is not always great for your business. However, he hoped that Musk would "for the most part" put the USA first in his new role. Musk did not respond initially.
OpenAI is also supported in "Stargate" by long-time partner Microsoft. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella remained calm in the face of the controversy. "All I know is that the 80 billion dollars is on my side," he told CNBC.
Meanwhile, Musk is said to have angered Trump's entourage beforehand. Last week, the Wall Street Journal wrote that some of the president's confidants and allies complained that Musk was meddling in issues he had no idea about and talking too much during consultations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
