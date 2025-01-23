Musk interferes with Trump on mega AI project

Feud between Musk and OpenAI boss Altman

Musk donated more than 250 million to Trump's election campaign and can often be seen next to the president. He is said to be helping Trump to cut government spending. Both have always praised each other to the skies. However, the tech billionaire clearly did not like the "Stargate" announcement. Musk and OpenAI boss Sam Altman are in the middle of an escalating conflict.