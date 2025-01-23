Soft-spoken interview and Trump’s weird ideas

Just no critical questions ...

Hannity ended the interview with the words: "President Donald Trump is back where he belongs after four long years. He's in the Oval Office". Only when it came to Trump's pardon of all offenders of the Capitol Storm did Hannity take issue. "The only criticism (...) I've seen is about people who were convicted or involved in incidents, assaulted police officers. Why were they pardoned?" he asked. Trump repeated his lie about voter fraud and said it should be allowed to protest. Hannity retorted, "They shouldn't be able to storm into the Capitol."