First TV interview
Soft-spoken interview and Trump’s weird ideas
Donald Trump's first TV interview after his inauguration as the 47th US President could almost be described as amical. Conducted by Trump's favorite channel Fox News, the newly inaugurated head of state was allowed to propagate his sometimes weird ideas. There were no critical questions.
The Republican was interviewed two days after taking office by Sean Hannity, a well-known presenter on his home and court channel Fox News. The interview seemed more like a conversation between like-minded people than an exchange between a neutral journalist and a US president.
Just no critical questions ...
Hannity ended the interview with the words: "President Donald Trump is back where he belongs after four long years. He's in the Oval Office". Only when it came to Trump's pardon of all offenders of the Capitol Storm did Hannity take issue. "The only criticism (...) I've seen is about people who were convicted or involved in incidents, assaulted police officers. Why were they pardoned?" he asked. Trump repeated his lie about voter fraud and said it should be allowed to protest. Hannity retorted, "They shouldn't be able to storm into the Capitol."
Attacks on police officers trivialized
In connection with attacks on police officers, Trump also said that they were often only "minor incidents". Among those now released are people who brutally beat police officers and other security forces at the time. Trump's rigorous pardon of all but one hundred criminals on January 6, 2021 surprised even people close to him.
Trump justified his radical migration policy by saying that "other countries would send their criminals directly from prisons to America": "We have thousands of terrorists in our country", he claimed. In addition, "murderers by the tens of thousands" were coming into the country. "People are coming here with their faces completely covered in tattoos," the Republican said. "They're probably not going to be heads of the local bank."
Trump wants to dismantle disaster control authority
The multi-billionaire, who likes to surround himself with the super-rich like Elon Musk, is also considering breaking up the US Federal Emergency Management Agency - in a country that is regularly hit by natural disasters. Trump falsely accused FEMA of not caring about victims: "FEMA has not done its job for the last four years. You know, under me, FEMA has done a really good job," he said in the interview.
Instead, the states should simply "solve their own problems". Trump and his Republicans in the US Congress had recently stated that support for California following the terrible fires should be made dependent on the actions of the state's Democratic government - in other words, if the governor there acts in line with Trump's wishes.
"Biden has bad advisors"
In the interview, Trump repeatedly accused his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden of failure and did not want to rule out investigations - however, it remained unclear what exactly he meant by this and who they should be directed against. "I went through hell for four years. I spent millions of dollars in legal fees and won, but I did it the hard way," Trump said with regard to the charges against him.
Trump went on to say that Biden had bad advisers. "Somebody advised Joe Biden to pardon everybody but himself." Biden had pardoned several of Trump's family members and political opponents shortly before leaving office.
Trump has a different media strategy than Biden
The conversation now broadcast on Fox News lasted around 40 minutes. It mainly revolved around domestic policy issues such as migration and the fires in California. The broadcaster announced a second part for Thursday evening (local time). Trump is enjoying the attention - since his return to the White House, he has already given a press conference in addition to the interview - and has also answered questions on camera elsewhere.
This makes him much more open than his predecessor Biden, who gave few TV interviews. These were also much shorter. Although the Democrat often answered a few questions from the press during appointments, he repeatedly made mistakes. Real press conferences were a rarity. There were repeated accusations, including from the media, that Biden's advisors were shielding him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.