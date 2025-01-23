Training on the Streif, LIVE from 11:30 am

Styrian Eichberger, sixth in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden this season, was satisfied with his run. "I resolved to ski the sections that didn't work so well in training yesterday a little better. And those were the sections that I simply managed better," said the 24-year-old. In particular, he took a closer look at the steep slope, Gschöss exit and the Hausbergkante up to the traverse in the video. "It worked well today anyway."