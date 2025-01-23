Ski ticker:
Training on the Streif, LIVE from 11:30 am
Things are slowly but surely getting serious on the Streif. On Thursday, another training session is on the agenda before the big race weekend. We'll be reporting live - see ticker below.
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Stefan Eichberger set the second-best time in the second training session for the Hahnenkamm downhill on the Streif in Kitzbühel. Italy's Mattia Casse was fastest on Wednesday by 0.54 seconds, with Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (NOR/+0.61) in third and Daniel Hemetsberger (+0.64) in fourth. Carinthian Felix Hacker (torn cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee) and German Jacob Schramm (concussion, knee injury) were taken off injured.
Styrian Eichberger, sixth in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden this season, was satisfied with his run. "I resolved to ski the sections that didn't work so well in training yesterday a little better. And those were the sections that I simply managed better," said the 24-year-old. In particular, he took a closer look at the steep slope, Gschöss exit and the Hausbergkante up to the traverse in the video. "It worked well today anyway."
Top skiers are ready!
Hemetsberger explained that he was already in race mode. "I went full throttle today and many others didn't," said the veteran. "So you have to put everything into perspective, but for me it was important that I did it because I got back into my skiing a bit."
Some athletes completed their runs with gate faults, including Stefan Babinsky (11th/+1.33) and Swiss top star Marco Odermatt (22nd/+2.02). However, Babinsky was optimistic: "I'm doing extremely well, I have a good feeling and I'm definitely ready for the weekend."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.