A second chance: 1000 euros reward for studying

Out of 15,000 applicants, only 1900 young doctors were allowed to start their studies in Austria last year. At the same time, however, Austrian hospitals are desperately looking for doctors. "Instead of encouraging young people, who would play a crucial role in supporting our healthcare system, to pursue their professional dreams, almost 90 per cent of them are being sent back home," criticizes Beate Prettner, Head of Health. In order to combat the shortage of doctors in the provinces, there are therefore special dedicated study places - four for Carinthia. "A drop in the ocean," says Prettner, who is calling for the number of places to be doubled.