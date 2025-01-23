Young doctors
A second chance: 1000 euros reward for studying
Only one in eight passes the entrance exam to study medicine. The state of Carinthia is offering four Carinthians a second chance if they fail the test. Those who get one of these places have to sign a contract, but even receive a salary during their studies.
Out of 15,000 applicants, only 1900 young doctors were allowed to start their studies in Austria last year. At the same time, however, Austrian hospitals are desperately looking for doctors. "Instead of encouraging young people, who would play a crucial role in supporting our healthcare system, to pursue their professional dreams, almost 90 per cent of them are being sent back home," criticizes Beate Prettner, Head of Health. In order to combat the shortage of doctors in the provinces, there are therefore special dedicated study places - four for Carinthia. "A drop in the ocean," says Prettner, who is calling for the number of places to be doubled.
I have been warning of a shortage of doctors for more than ten years! There are a good eight applicants for every place.
Landesrätin Beate Prettner (SP)
1000 euros a month for studying in Graz
If you don't make it through the entrance test this year, your dream of studying medicine doesn't end immediately. Anyone who registers by March 1, 2025 via med-servicestelle@kgf.at and performs better than 75 percent of the participants has the chance to get one of the dedicated places. They can then look forward to a monthly salary of 1000 euros (14 times) during their studies, years of credited service and clinical training without waiting times. The catch?
On the one hand, there are only four possible places - last year there were 50 applications. "You have to commit in advance to working as a general practitioner or specialist in Carinthia for at least eight years after completing your studies and training," explains Prettner. "In Carinthia, you are not forced into a specialist area from the outset, although it is of course in the public interest to fill shortage areas."
Towards the end of the course, a decision is made together with the young doctors as to which direction to take and which hospital to go to. But what happens if you drop out of university or don't want to work in Carinthia? Then the monthly salary received up to that point must be repaid.
Many applicants for training
Prettner is very positive about the future of medical care: "We have a very good applicant situation for medical training positions, with demand significantly exceeding supply, especially in the hospital." In the area of doctors in private practice, she points out that all of the practice positions are filled. Given the sometimes unbelievable waiting times, structural reforms are probably needed.
Until then, the focus is on a successful entrance test. A free preparatory course should give young Carinthians the best chance. All information and registration until the start on February 15 at event.medservicestelle.at/vorbereitungskurs/
