Special award
Tyrolean chefs scoop stars in the Michelin Guide
Four restaurants were awarded two stars and 16 others were each awarded one of the coveted stars. The topic of sustainability also scored points. Tyrol thus became the most successful federal state in culinary terms.
It was a great success for the culinary region of Tyrol at the Guide Michelin Ceremony in Salzburg's Hangar-7! In the first edition of the restaurant guide for the whole of Austria since 2009, Tirol was awarded no fewer than 24 stars. This means that the "Holy Land" can truly call itself a culinary land.
Two stars for four restaurants
Four restaurants, each awarded two stars, had double reason to celebrate. These are Benjamin Parth's Stüva (Ischgl), the Schwarze Adler (Hall), Restaurant 141 by Joachim Jaud (Mieming) and the gourmet restaurant Tannerhof (St. Anton am Arlberg). A further 16 Tyrolean restaurants each received one star.
Tyrol's cuisine stands for variety, quality and regionality - from inns to highly decorated restaurants.
LH Anton Mattle
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
Sustainability also rewarded
The Gannerhof (Innervillgraten), Guat'z Essen (Stumm) and s'Morent (Zöblen) received a special honor. They were awarded a green Michelin star for sustainability. Seven restaurants also received an award for particularly good value for money. LH Anton Mattle is delighted: "Tyrol's cuisine stands for variety, quality and regionality - from inns to highly decorated restaurants."
The Michelin Guide is a hotel and restaurant guide that is published annually in different country versions. It rates restaurants according to various criteria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.