Special award

Tyrolean chefs scoop stars in the Michelin Guide

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 16:00

Four restaurants were awarded two stars and 16 others were each awarded one of the coveted stars. The topic of sustainability also scored points. Tyrol thus became the most successful federal state in culinary terms.

It was a great success for the culinary region of Tyrol at the Guide Michelin Ceremony in Salzburg's Hangar-7! In the first edition of the restaurant guide for the whole of Austria since 2009, Tirol was awarded no fewer than 24 stars. This means that the "Holy Land" can truly call itself a culinary land.

Two stars for four restaurants
Four restaurants, each awarded two stars, had double reason to celebrate. These are Benjamin Parth's Stüva (Ischgl), the Schwarze Adler (Hall), Restaurant 141 by Joachim Jaud (Mieming) and the gourmet restaurant Tannerhof (St. Anton am Arlberg). A further 16 Tyrolean restaurants each received one star.

Tyrol's cuisine stands for variety, quality and regionality - from inns to highly decorated restaurants.

LH Anton Mattle

Sustainability also rewarded
The Gannerhof (Innervillgraten), Guat'z Essen (Stumm) and s'Morent (Zöblen) received a special honor. They were awarded a green Michelin star for sustainability. Seven restaurants also received an award for particularly good value for money. LH Anton Mattle is delighted: "Tyrol's cuisine stands for variety, quality and regionality - from inns to highly decorated restaurants."

The Michelin Guide is a hotel and restaurant guide that is published annually in different country versions. It rates restaurants according to various criteria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

