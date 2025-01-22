Cardinal in video
Schönborn’s farewell message: “I like you!”
The Pope has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Christoph Schönborn as Archbishop of Vienna. In a video message on social media, the cardinal is honest and open as usual, grateful and takes responsibility for mistakes - and touched: "I like you!"
As befits his personality, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn also addressed the people directly in a video message on his farewell as Archbishop of Vienna: "The Church only works together, society only works together," he says in it.
And he recalls: "We had great tensions in the diocese, great conflicts, so to speak 'right and left', 'conservative and progressive'; great injuries to the diocese, also due to the sad situations of my predecessors and all the cases of abuse."
These were difficult times: "But I believe that we have been given the gift of really coming together in these years without having to give up our own views and that the community has become so strong. I have you all to thank for that."
Video: The farewell words of the outgoing Cardinal Christoph Schönborn
"I apologize to everyone"
He also accepts responsibility in his farewell: "As Archbishop, I have had to take on many international and archdiocesan tasks, which has meant that I have been away a lot. I am aware that this was not always easy for the diocese. But it was a matter close to my heart to really be in the parishes, with the people, even with those who are not so close to us or have separated from us."
And he extends his hand to everyone, as has always been his way: "I also apologize to everyone I may have hurt without meaning to, where I was inattentive, where I didn't listen enough. But I can say to all of you: I like you!"
Administrator leads archdiocese for the time being
Following his resignation, the archdiocese will now be led with immediate effect by the current Episcopal Vicar Josef Grünwidl: the native of Lower Austria has been appointed Apostolic Administrator until Pope Francis has decided on a successor bishop. This is expected as early as next week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
