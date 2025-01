Vienna “housing bonus” reclaimed in around 50,000 cases

To compensate for inflation, a "housing bonus" was originally launched in 2023 - around 140 million euros were made available for this purpose. It was paid out to a total of 620,100 households, each of which received 200 euros, as Housing Councillor Kathrin Gaal (SPÖ) explained in the provincial parliament on Wednesday. However, not everyone was allowed to keep the bonus: In exactly 48,899 cases, it was reclaimed.