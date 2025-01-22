Salzburg
The secret highlights of Mozart Week
From January 23rd to February 2nd, Salzburg is all about culture during Mozart Week. Apart from the well-known highlights, there are also some real insider tips. The "Krone" presents them.
In addition to the well-known highlights of the festival such as the opera "L'Orfeo", the concerts with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and star soloists such as Igor Levit, there are also a number of exciting, inexpensive or even free experiences away from the mainstream. The "Krone" knows the insider tips:
Guided tours through the autograph cellar
You can't get any closer to Mozart than this. During the festival, there is always the rare opportunity to take a direct look at Mozart's sheet music, letters and notes and learn the stories behind them. It pays to be quick, as experience shows that the free tickets for the ten guided tours sell out quickly.
Quiz fun with live music accompaniment
What was Mozart's favorite food? And why did Bach go to prison? If you know or would like to know, we recommend the pub quiz in the Wiener Saal (29.1. and 1.2.). And since classical music is known to promote concentration, the musicians of the Orquesta Iberacademy Medellín will help you think with a few pieces.
Anniversary of a marionette opera
50 years ago, Mozart's opera "La finta giardiniera" was staged with marionettes at the festival. To celebrate the anniversary, the historic production returns to the Marionette Theater in the unmistakable design of legendary set designer Günther Schneider-Siemssen and with new dialogues (26.1., 1.2. and 2.2.)
Mozart goes street dance
The combination may sound unusual, but it works surprisingly well: in "Streetdance Amadé", the dancers from Potpourri Dance fuse modern moves with the works of Mozart, Bach and Handel. For once, classical music appears in a completely different light (January 25, 28 and 31).
Listen to silent films
Thanks to the Austrian acoustic trio Folksmilch, the magic of the silent film era is reawakened in the Mozartkino around Charlie Chaplin with music by Mozart, among others. A perfect experience for cineastes and music lovers alike (26 and 30.1.). Larissa Schütz
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
