Possible bomb threat: town hall has been evacuated

"I can't confirm the reason, but there is currently an operation at the town hall. Two patrols are on site and are checking the situation," explained Inspector Kristina Kapellari, Public Relations Carinthia Police, in an interview with the "Krone". The Klagenfurt professional fire department is also on duty.

After a good hour, the all-clear is given. "The patrols searched the entire building and no suspicious objects were found," Kristina Kapellari confirms in conclusion.