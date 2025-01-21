Layoffs possible
Emco Hallein is still condemned to austerity measures
A double-digit million amount - that's how much machine manufacturer Emco in Hallein has to save (measured by the operating result 22/23). This was announced by Managing Director Markus Nolte at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Andreas Tostmann, a restructurer, has been appointed for this purpose. He says: "Our costs must be reduced by 15 percent. Consistent action is required. Decisions are made purely on the basis of profitability."
The aim is to save 60 percent on materials. The list of suppliers will be reduced. And Nolte says: "95 percent of our suppliers are from Austria, Germany and Italy. This is sustainable, but when it comes to producing more cost-effectively, we have to buy more from countries where costs are lower."
In addition, the aim is to save around 15 percent in service through synergies from the three plants in Italy, Magdeburg and Hallein.
The last quarter is to be saved in terms of personnel, based on three key measures:
- A four-day week adapted to the order situation with an aliquot salary reduction.
- Lower collective wage increases.
- Mutually agreed terminations with a re-employment guarantee.
The most important steps must be implemented by the end of March. Otherwise, redundancies cannot be ruled out as a final measure. The company is proud of its employees, who voted 99% in favor of the restructuring package.
Importantly, the owner family is continuing to invest in the site. Stefan Kuhn, Managing Director of Kuhn-Holding: "We are 100 percent behind the company."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.