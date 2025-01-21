Details of the expert opinion
Bloody deed in Vienna: 17-year-old killed with an axe
A 45-year-old man who allegedly killed a 17-year-old with an axe in the Sonnwendviertel district of Vienna-Favoriten on the night of October 7, 2024, was sane at the time of the crime. This is the conclusion of a psychiatric expert opinion obtained by the public prosecutor's office.
The expert found that the financial advisor, who is under investigation for murder, had no grounds for ruling out guilt. The expert assesses the crime as a "high degree of overkill".
"Complete annihilation and destruction"
The body of the young man from Bulgaria, with whom the 45-year-old is said to have had a sexual relationship, was discovered in the man's apartment. The expert opinion speaks of a "horrendous act", the man's intention was "complete annihilation and destruction". The autopsy revealed that the victim had suffered over 50 unique injuries.
Influence of crystal meth and cocaine
Viennese lawyer Astrid Wagner, who is representing the suspect, was not surprised by the results of the psychiatric assessment. "I didn't expect anything else. He got into the car and then drove to his sister," she said on Tuesday evening. However, her client had been under the influence of crystal meth and cocaine and was correspondingly disinhibited.
Regarding the alleged motives of the previously blameless man, the defense lawyer referred to a financial aspect: "He felt exploited and severely humiliated."
Charge of murder
With the expert opinion now available, the public prosecutor's office is likely to bring a charge of murder before the Regional Court for Criminal Matters in the near future. After his arrest, the accused had stated "I can't believe my sweetheart is dead".
