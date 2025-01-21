3 months before the election
The end of Red-Pink 1 is now official
First a heated exchange of blows in the municipal council - then the parties jointly cleared the way for new elections on April 27. And so it continues.
The early Vienna elections in 95 days are casting their shadows ahead. While the ÖVP already presented its first election campaign ("Vienna remains Vienna") during the municipal council meeting, the new election on April 27th still had to be decided. Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) and his deputy Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) announced at the end of last week that they did not want to wait until the regular date in the fall - "to spare the Viennese a long election campaign."
After a topical question and answer session and a robust debate, it was decided in a spontaneously convened presidential meeting that a joint motion would be submitted by all parties. The early dissolution of the municipal council was then unanimously approved.
We in Vienna are the counter-model to blue-black. The election in April guarantees that Vienna will remain stable.
SPÖ-Klubvorsitzender Josef Taucher
Bild: Tomschi Peter
The coalition has overcome crises ranging from coronavirus to the war in Ukraine and initiated new climate protection projects.
Neos-Klubobfrau Bettina Emmerling
Bild: Jöchl Martin
The NEOS have stirred up a storm in the federal government, now it is implausible that they want to make Vienna storm-proof.
Grünen-Chefin Judith Pühringer
Bild: Grüne Wien
There is just one language teacher for every 80 pupils. Instead of taking countermeasures, container classes have been set up
ÖVP-Bildungssprecher Harald Zierfuß
Bild: ÖVP Wien
The red-pink government has produced a deficit of 14.8 billion euros since 2020, although the Viennese have been left out in the cold at the same time.
FPÖ Wien-Obmann Dominik Nepp
Bild: APA/Georg Hochmuth
Now there are even to be special meetings
The formal motion was to dissolve the municipal council before the end of the electoral term - although the dissolution will not take effect immediately, as the regular meetings of the municipal council and state parliament are to take place as planned until the election in just under three months' time. And that's not all: in his speech, SPÖ party leader Joe Taucher hinted that special meetings could also be scheduled to decide on outstanding projects. His motto: "We still have a lot to do, so we'll keep working." According to the government monitor, 93.4 percent of the city government's projects have already been implemented or are being implemented.
All opposition parties offered themselves to SPÖ leader Michael Ludwig as future coalition partners. Even the FPÖ. "The City of Vienna regularly calls for more police officers for Vienna - a demand it shares with the FPÖ," says FPÖ chairman Dominik Nepp. But even if this punch doughnut has now been gnawed away: Cooperation between the SPÖ and Neos could resume before the summer. Provided it works out again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
