The end of Red-Pink 1 is now official

Now there are even to be special meetings

The formal motion was to dissolve the municipal council before the end of the electoral term - although the dissolution will not take effect immediately, as the regular meetings of the municipal council and state parliament are to take place as planned until the election in just under three months' time. And that's not all: in his speech, SPÖ party leader Joe Taucher hinted that special meetings could also be scheduled to decide on outstanding projects. His motto: "We still have a lot to do, so we'll keep working." According to the government monitor, 93.4 percent of the city government's projects have already been implemented or are being implemented.