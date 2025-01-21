Puppy died because master didn’t care for it

The relationship between the defendant and his ex only lasted a short time. After the separation in September 2024, a dog and a cat remained with the unskilled worker, who had four previous convictions. After just a few days, both animals were dead. That's why the Romanian (35) had to explain himself. "Yes, the cat was hers. The dog was mine," he explained to the judge at the trial on Tuesday in the regional court. It was an eight-week-old Bichon Maltese, a puppy. He says: "The dog died because it wasn't vaccinated." He didn't go to the vet.