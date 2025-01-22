Graz traffic plans: “Harassment for commuters”

"Measures that are accepted by as many people as possible"

In residential areas, it makes sense to further develop the tried and tested 30 km/h model with instruments of "differentiated traffic calming". However, according to the head of the city, the idea is not to throw the baby out with the bathwater and basically shut out car traffic and shovel it into already busy main traffic routes. "It's about tailor-made measures that are accepted by as many people as possible and do not create one-sided privileges."