Win tickets for the animal festival in Graz

From February 14 to 16, Hall A of the Graz Trade Fair will be transformed into a paradise for animal lovers: from alpacas and cats to rodents, fish and amphibians - there is something for everyone to discover at the Animal Festival! The festival, which is taking place for the first time this year, is an extension of the well-known Alpaca Expo, which will once again play a part in this event. Yesterday, Tuesday, the organizers officially presented the program of the event for the whole family.