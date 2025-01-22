February 14 to 16
Win tickets for the animal festival in Graz
From February 14 to 16, the Animal Festival will take place at the Graz Trade Fair. There is a great program with many "Adventure Stations", especially for families. With the "Krone" you can get tickets cheaper - and we are giving away 100 x 2 free tickets.
From February 14 to 16, Hall A of the Graz Trade Fair will be transformed into a paradise for animal lovers: from alpacas and cats to rodents, fish and amphibians - there is something for everyone to discover at the Animal Festival! The festival, which is taking place for the first time this year, is an extension of the well-known Alpaca Expo, which will once again play a part in this event. Yesterday, Tuesday, the organizers officially presented the program of the event for the whole family.
Animals of all kinds can be admired up close at the festival. There are also exciting "Family Adventure Stations" offering entertainment and educational fun for young and old: From feedings to petting zones.For all those who like to be creative, there is - in cooperation with "Brick Flip" - a Lego stand where you can make your own animals.
The animal festival
Tickets for the festival are available now and are discounted until January 30. There is a 50% discount on tickets for holders of the "Krone" bonus card.
There will also be a show ring for animal evaluations and countless experts on site to provide valuable tips and information on keeping and caring for animals. And of course, foodies and shoppers won't miss out at the festival either. There is a wide range of culinary delights and the opportunity to purchase unique animal-related products.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 100x2 free tickets for the Animal Festival at the Graz Exhibition Center. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is February 2.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe to the "Steirer-Letter" of the "Krone" and not only receive the latest information from Styria and Styrian politics, but also double your chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
