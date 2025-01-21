Road salt & co.
How to protect your pet on a winter walk
Winter can shine with its beauty, but it can also be uncomfortable. What seems idyllic outside in nature can become a problem for four-legged friends - especially city pets. Roads covered in salt, grit and sharp-edged lumps of ice can cause problems for sensitive paws in winter. We know how to protect your four-legged friend.
It is well known that dogs' stomachs (cats too, by the way) suffer when they ingest road salt. In addition, roads covered in salt, grit and sharp-edged lumps of ice can also cause problems for sensitive paws - ice splinters and salt can cause fine cracks in the cornea of the pads and unpleasant chafing between the toes. Have you ever cut your finger and the wound came into contact with salt? If so, you know first-hand how a dog feels every day on its winter walk.
Before the walk
Vaseline and milking grease help to keep the pads supple, prevent cracks and protect the pads from road salt. Dog boots are also a good tip - but your pet will only get used to these shoes through training. If the fur between the toes is too long, it can be carefully trimmed with scissors to prevent the snow from clumping on it. Please do not cut it off completely, as the hair protects the paws from the cold.
Speaking of cold. Dog coats are not a fashionable frippery! Our dogs spend most of their time in warm rooms and are therefore sensitive to the cold. A warm coat helps to protect your pet from colds or even frostbite. These warming accessories are indispensable for dogs with short fur and little undercoat, as well as young, old or sick animals.
Road salt alternative & paw protection cream
If you are responsible for de-icing sidewalks and/or yard areas yourself, we recommend using the "Pfotenwohl" de-icing granules- they prevent injuries to animals' paws by eliminating the need for aggressive road salt.
Paw protection cream to make yourself or as a gift for dog lovers:
- Melt 12 grams of beeswax and 45 grams of olive oil in a bain-marie.
- Remove the container from the bain-marie and add 20 grams of shea butter and finally 20 grams of marigold ointment, stirring constantly with a wooden spatula.
- Fill and leave to cool. Store in the fridge (will keep for about two months).
Adapt the tour
If possible, go for a walk in the forest or park. Warm your paws with your hands from time to time and remove small lumps of snow from between your toes. In sub-zero temperatures, it makes more sense to spread out several short laps through the winter landscape throughout the day than to go on one big tour every day.
After the walk
Washing your dog's paws is a must after every walk. All you need to do is dip each paw briefly in a bowl of lukewarm water and run your fingers through the area between the toes.
Wipe other areas that have been exposed to salt, such as the belly, especially on small or very hairy dogs. If your dog's pads are already cracked and dry, a layer of paw wax can help. Offer your dog something to nibble on (buffalo skin bone or bullwhip) so that he doesn't lick it all off again straight away.
Getting through the winter on soft paws
A "curfew" is not necessary for cats that are used to being outside. With a mixture of fresh air and warm retreats, freedom-loving cats will get through the winter well.
Your cat should be able to come back into the warm at any time and sit outside in a sheltered place even for short periods. For example, on a blanket or in a box placed on a thick polystyrene sheet for insulation. Sitting or lying on the cold ground encourages bladder infections and other infections.
Important after walks in the snow: check the cat's paws for grit, road salt, ice and snow residue, wipe with a warm washcloth and dry carefully.
