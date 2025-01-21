Vorteilswelt
Johanna Jachs back

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 13:24

The Mühlviertel ÖVP politician Johanna Jachs is returning to the National Council: the departure of former Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer has triggered a reshuffle on the federal list. Claudia Plakolm takes his place, her seat on the Mühlviertel regional list goes to the young politician Jachs. 

So far, the castling has always depended on the political career of Claudia Pkaolm from the Mühlviertel: In the ÖVP, it was assumed that Plakolm, who is also head of the Young ÖVP, would get a place in the federal government. The party strategists' plan: If this is the case, Plakolm's seat, who entered the House via the Mühlviertel regional election list, will become vacant - and Johanna Jachs would then get it. 

Provincial ÖVP gave the green light on Monday
However, the daughter of Freistadt mayor Christian Jachs, who died young, did not have to wait that long. Due to the resignation of Karl Nehammer, Jachs' seat will become vacant earlier because Plakolm will move up on the federal list. This will all be formalized at tomorrow's meeting of the National Council in Vienna. In any case, the provincial ÖVP already gave the green light on Monday evening. 

Upper Austria's ÖVP Chairman and Governor Thomas Stelzer said: "I warmly congratulate Johanna Jachs on her recent entry into the National Council. I am delighted that Upper Austria is now represented in parliament with another strong voice. She is an Upper Austrian with heart and soul, is highly committed to the people and the country and always places a policy of togetherness at the heart of her work," emphasized Governor Thomas Stelzer.

He added: "With her many years of experience in the House, her open and communicative manner and her keen sense for important issues, Johanna Jachs will continue to be an important mouthpiece for Upper Austrians in Vienna in the future. I wish her every success in this task."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Loy
Robert Loy
