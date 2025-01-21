So far, the castling has always depended on the political career of Claudia Pkaolm from the Mühlviertel: In the ÖVP, it was assumed that Plakolm, who is also head of the Young ÖVP, would get a place in the federal government. The party strategists' plan: If this is the case, Plakolm's seat, who entered the House via the Mühlviertel regional election list, will become vacant - and Johanna Jachs would then get it.