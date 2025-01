This goalkeeper will line up for Salzburg at the Bernabéu

"The way the preparation went, it never came to this duel. Alex Schlager was almost completely out of the training camp. As Janis Blaswich completed the entire preparation, we decided that Janis would play against Real", explained the new coach. He continued: "At the same time, we decided that Alex would play against Atletico. After that, we'll decide who will start the second half of the season as number one. It's similar with the captaincy question."