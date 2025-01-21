Vorteilswelt
Sale looms in the USA

Trump decree: TikTok gets 75-day reprieve

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 09:54

On his first day as US President, Donald Trump has issued a decree giving the video app Tiktok more time before it is shut down in the US. A US law stipulates that the China-based owner Bytedance had to divest itself of Tiktok by Sunday in order for the app to remain available. Trump was convinced that he could negotiate a commercial agreement for the app by extending the deadline.

0 Kommentare

In his executive order, Trump ordered the Department of Justice not to enforce the provisions of the law for 75 days. When signing the order, Trump also explained his plan for the USA to obtain a 50 percent share in the app.

Trump wants to broker the sale
This would be a reasonable price for Tiktok to continue to have access to the US market. Without the consent of the USA, Tiktok would be worth nothing. He could either broker a sale or ensure that the app closes down, Trump emphasized. At the same time, Trump played down the data protection concerns. There are bigger problems than information about young Tiktok users falling into Chinese hands, he said.

The law - which Trump must also abide by - was triggered by concerns that the Chinese government could gain access to US users' data via Tiktok and manipulate public opinion in the US. Tiktok rejects this.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

