Prince in the witness box
Harry v The Sun: this is what the trial is about
The trial in Prince Harry's civil lawsuit against the publisher of the British tabloid newspaper "The Sun" begins on Tuesday. The son of King Charles III (76) is expected to take the witness stand himself during the course of the trial, which is scheduled to last ten weeks. The prince is also taking a major financial risk with the trial.
Harry (40) and his co-plaintiff, the ex-Labour politician Tom Watson, accuse the "Sun" journalists of spying on them, including by intercepting voice messages.
Use of private detectives?
Other dubious research methods are also under discussion, such as the use of private detectives. They want to prove this with the help of articles which, in their opinion, would not have come about without such means.
US media mogul Rupert Murdoch's publishing house NGN (News Group Newspapers) insists that there were no such practices at the "Sun". There is said to have been no knowledge of illegal practices in the boardroom.
Alleged offenses date back to the 1990s
The alleged offenses at The Sun date back to the 1990s. It is undisputed that illegal methods such as the interception of voice messages were widespread at some British newspapers during the period in question. The bugging scandal reached its peak in 2011. The weekly newspaper "News of the World", which belonged to NGN, was discontinued as a result. The publisher apologized.
According to the BBC, the scandal cost the media company more than one billion pounds (currently around 1.18 billion euros) in compensation and legal costs.
It could also be expensive for Harry
Prince Harry is taking a major financial risk with the lawsuit, which had deterred actor Hugh Grant (64), among others, from continuing to participate in the former class action lawsuit.
If a plaintiff in the UK rejects the settlement offer, he must pay the entire legal fees - including those of the other side - as well as the legal costs if he is subsequently awarded less than the settlement amount offered as compensation.
Ex-footballer Paul Gascoine (57), former Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm (51) and many others initially joined the lawsuit. However, they also reached an out-of-court settlement with NGN.
Prince Harry vs. The Sun
- What are they arguing about? Prince Harry accuses The Sun and the publisher NGN of illegally spying on him for years.
- Who is involved? In addition to Harry, other celebrities were also involved. However, they dropped out due to the threat of costs.
- Why is this important? The case shines a spotlight on the practices of the British tabloid press and the protection of privacy.
A regular crusade against the tabloid press
The Royal is leading a veritable crusade against the "tabloid press", as the tabloid press is known in the UK. It wants to show that the methods were systematic. "No one is better qualified to pull this off than me," he once said in the documentary "Tabloids on Trial" on British TV channel ITV. He was fighting this on behalf of everyone, said the Royal.
He had also repeatedly made it clear that he blamed the accidental death of his mother Princess Diana in Paris in 1997 on the paparazzi who were hot on her and her companions' heels at the time. He hinted several times that he feared his wife Meghan (43) could suffer a similar fate.
He also blames his departure from the inner circle of the royal family, which he and Meghan completed a good five years ago, and the rift with relatives on both sides partly on the tabloid media, which has followed him at every turn since his childhood.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.