Major projects 2025
pk
The Carinthia Museum will have new locations this year: the Pilgrim Museum in Globasnitz, the Ingeborg Bachmann House in Klagenfurt as a literary museum and the "Gateway to Democracy" in the Landhaus. The planned exhibitions focus on 80 years since the end of the war and the Koralm Railway.
Varied - socially relevant - cooperative: these are the three adjectives with which the Carinthia Museum wants to identify itself. "One of the tasks of a museum is to be the memory of the country. The Carinthia Museum must be a critical conscience and also a gateway to the future by forming the basis for future issues," says Governor Peter Kaiser, Head of Cultural Affairs. At the presentation of the Carinthia Museum's program for this year, he coined the term satellites for new locations: This year, the Globasnitz Pilgrim Museum will join the Carinthia Museum as a satellite location. "We would like to redesign the square in front of the museum in Globasnitz, in the municipality that can look back on 3,000 years of history, and dedicate it to Sabine Ladstätter," says Mayor Bernard Sadovnik. The Carinthian archaeologist, who died last year, valued the Hemmaberg as a place of power, according to Sadovnik, who sees the Pilgrim Museum as a place of encounter, as an antithesis to nationalism.
The address in Henselstraße in Klagenfurt will also be a new location for the Carinthia Museum from the summer: Ingeborg Bachmann's childhood home is currently being renovated and will have a ramp, a reinforced ceiling and a refurbished roof... "Here we want to show great history in a small space: On the ground floor there will be an experience-oriented exhibition about Ingeborg Bachmann's biography, on the second floor a poetry and a prose room, on the top floor the focus will be on writing," says curator Katharina Herzmansky. The new museum, which works together with the National Library, will be opened on June 27 - as part of the Ingeborg Bachmann competition.
Review of the previous year
In 2024, the Kärnten Museum hosted eight exhibitions, including two major ones such as the anniversary of the Radion and the Heidi Horten Collection.
More than 300 events were organized in addition to the "normal" mediation.
Over 115,000 visitors were welcomed to the main building in Klagenfurt and the other locations, 30,000 of whom were under 19 and 20,000 of whom were young people who came with their school class.
19,000 cine films were collected last year to document everyday culture and cultural history.
The third innovation can be seen in the Landhaus in Klagenfurt from March: The "Gateway to Democracy" will be created there as an interactive exhibition in front of the Coat of Arms Hall.
In the main building, the special exhibition "Hinschaun! Poglejmo!", which focuses on the end of the Second World War, the liberation from National Socialism 80 years ago, on May 8, 1945. "There are also other exhibition projects and a city theater production," says Wolfgang Muchitsch, Director of the Carinthia Museum. The special exhibition "Talking about it - National Socialism and the Holocaust, memories of contemporary witnesses" opens on January 27. In March, the special exhibition "Hitler's Executive" is worth seeing. In May, Josef Winkler's "Me by Day and You by Night in the Patisserie Chaim Soutine" premieres at the Carinthia Museum. In August, a special photographic exhibition tells the story of the Last Righteous Among the Nations. The special exhibition "Partizanke!" in October focuses on the art of female resistance.
"The second major theme of the year is the Koralm Railway, which tells the story of Carinthia and Styria in a special exhibition in December," says Wolfgang Muchitsch.
Because culture needs space, says Brigitte Winkler-Komar, head of the state's art and culture department, the Carinthia Museum is opening its doors: last year, 50 external events took place in the museum, including a play by Wolkenflug, music by Trigonale, the Long Night of Choirs by the Sängerbund and much more. "This opening opens up new visitor groups for both sides."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.