In 2024, the Kärnten Museum hosted eight exhibitions, including two major ones such as the anniversary of the Radion and the Heidi Horten Collection.

More than 300 events were organized in addition to the "normal" mediation.

Over 115,000 visitors were welcomed to the main building in Klagenfurt and the other locations, 30,000 of whom were under 19 and 20,000 of whom were young people who came with their school class.

19,000 cine films were collected last year to document everyday culture and cultural history.