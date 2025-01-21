Concern about relief package for head teachers

Promised school package not coming after all

There are secretaries at compulsory schools. However, teaching staff are needed for educational support. This is exactly what was already on the list of savings plans announced in Brussels. Following protests, the cuts will not be made after all. From the winter semester 2025/26, it is planned that compulsory school principals - depending on the size of the school - will be able to hand over tasks to other teachers on an hourly basis. Primary school principals, who usually teach themselves, are also waiting for the package.