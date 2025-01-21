Glorification of IS
“May Allah give him relief and reward him”
An Oberlander with a criminal record approved of the IS terror attacks in Mannheim and Paris on his Instagram account and called for further crimes. He had to answer for this at the regional court in Feldkirch on Monday.
Although the accused is only followed by 64 people on Instagram, according to public prosecutor Konstanze Erath, this is enough to show "that postings such as those of the accused spread an ideology".
Glorifies the attack on Charlie Hebdo
The 31-year-old has to answer to the Feldkirch regional court for three posts he made. In one post, he praises the knife attack on the police officer killed in Mannheim. "May Allah give him relief and reward him", he writes.
In another post, he glorifies the attack on Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in which Al-Qaeda terrorists shot dead eleven people. Furthermore, the accused writes: "No matter what the Western media and Islam say exactly. Don't forget the Sharia!"
False and true scholars
The bearded man presented a completely different attitude to the judge on Monday. "Before I went to Mecca, I had this view because I listened to the false scholars. Now I only listen to the real scholars." This prompts Judge Dietmar Nußbaumer to ask: "And what do they say?" The defendant then delivers a monologue about good behavior and obeying the laws of the country in which he lives. "Meanwhile, I feel sorry for the people who do things like that."
Even towards the end of the trial, the council is not quite willing to believe the defendant's sudden change of heart. However, after he swears to renounce all terrorist organizations, the judge sentences the man to just six months in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.