“May Allah give him relief and reward him”

False and true scholars

The bearded man presented a completely different attitude to the judge on Monday. "Before I went to Mecca, I had this view because I listened to the false scholars. Now I only listen to the real scholars." This prompts Judge Dietmar Nußbaumer to ask: "And what do they say?" The defendant then delivers a monologue about good behavior and obeying the laws of the country in which he lives. "Meanwhile, I feel sorry for the people who do things like that."