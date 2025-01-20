1st points in the 2nd race
Zwischenbrugger surprises with bib number 89
The red-white-red European Cup men were able to celebrate their fifth win of the season on Monday at the Super-G on the Reiteralm thanks to Felix Hacker. It was the third success this winter for the 25-year-old from Carinthia, who extended his lead in both the discipline and overall rankings. With Vincent Wieser (4th), Fabian Bachler (6th) and Lukas Passrugger (8th), three more Austrians finished in the top 8. But there was also a Vorarlberg racer to celebrate - but he had to wait a long time.
While Hacker marked the top time with number six, it was up to Noel Zwischenbrugger to finish the race with 89. And how! In his first second EC Super-G - he was 5.63 seconds behind the winner on his debut in January 2024 - the 23-year-old giant slalom specialist raced to 26th place, 1.83 seconds behind Hacker, and thus five points.
"The twisting course certainly suited me," admitted the man from Mellau, who also recently scored points in the World Cup giant slalom in Adelboden in 22nd place. "However, it wasn't a flawless run, so even more would have been possible." A challenge for the second race on Tuesday.
Feurstein jumped past the gate
Zwischenbrugger's Mellau club colleague Patrick Feurstein, who did not finish on Monday, also wants to do better there. "I almost fell over at the third gate and jumped past a gate where the race would have really started," says the 28-year-old, who has already impressed this season with his second place in the World Cup giant slalom in Val d'Isère.
