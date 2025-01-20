Zwischenbrugger surprises with bib number 89

The red-white-red European Cup men were able to celebrate their fifth win of the season on Monday at the Super-G on the Reiteralm thanks to Felix Hacker. It was the third success this winter for the 25-year-old from Carinthia, who extended his lead in both the discipline and overall rankings. With Vincent Wieser (4th), Fabian Bachler (6th) and Lukas Passrugger (8th), three more Austrians finished in the top 8. But there was also a Vorarlberg racer to celebrate - but he had to wait a long time.