“The Rock” got a makeover from his daughters
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was in dire need of a makeover. At least his daughters thought so. The action star, who is of course not as tough as he is in his films when it comes to his offspring, has now published the cute result on Instagram.
Fans of "The Rock" must be smiling about this clip right now - and rightly so. Because the Hollywood star has now posted a very special makeover on Instagram.
"Make it really cool"
The celebrity dad had to act as a model for his two daughters Tiana and Jasmin. And when it comes to make-up, they clearly don't follow the motto: "Less is more". On the contrary!
"What started here with my two Tornados with the question 'Dad, can we put a little eyeshadow on you? "I said sure, but please do it quickly and do it really cool. I have to go to the gym."
The 52-year-old then documented his styling progress in the accompanying video. Lots of eye shadow, eyeliner and lipstick had already been applied to the action star's face.
"The Rocks" girls were also generous with their funny picks, which they spread over their dad's bald head. And a little nail polish added that final touch. Of course, the matching princess earrings couldn't be missing from this extraordinary make-up look.
Fans love the clip
While Tiana and Jasmin clearly had a lot of fun with their dad's cheeky makeover, "The Rock" wasn't quite sure what to make of his new look, judging by the look on his face.
But the fact that he still joined in the fun has earned the action star plenty of brownie points with his fans. The funny clip collected more than 10 million likes over the weekend. "You're the best dad," laughed one fan in the comments. And another smiled: "You're beautiful."
