Lively & Baldoni’s fight: the end of #MeToo?

"Collapse of the #MeToo era in Hollywood"

Baldoni had already sued the "New York Times" for defamation at the end of December - based on an article in which he was accused of instigating a smear campaign against Lively with the help of professional crisis managers after she accused him of sexual harassment. The article was written by Megan Twohey, among others - who, together with colleagues, brought Harvey Weinstein's sexual assaults to light and was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2018. This launched the global MeToo movement, in which women in particular drew attention to sexual assault by men.