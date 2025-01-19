"Krone" commentary
Burgenland election: There is no way around Doskozil
The election is over, the result is clear. Despite losses, the SPÖ with Governor Hans Peter Doskozil will continue to be the dominant force in the state parliament, even without an absolute majority. The provincial SPÖ has not only once again demonstrated its mobilization power, but has also cleverly used the latest developments in federal politics.
As expected, the Freedom Party also made strong gains. For Norbert Hofer, however, there is one fly in the ointment. It was not enough for a majority with the ÖVP, which weakens the blue party's position in future coalition negotiations.
The election was a disaster for the ÖVP. The People's Party not only had to make significant losses, but is now only in third place. Influences from the federal government certainly played a part, but the defeat was also partly home-made. In any case, top candidate Christian Sagartz is very much under fire after the election defeat.
The Greens can breathe a sigh of relief. Top candidate Anja Haider-Wallner has passed her first test as provincial spokeswoman, and now a government office could even be on the cards. NEOS and Liste Hausverstand fell well short of entering the state parliament.
Doskozil is now in the comfortable position of being able to choose a government partner. The FPÖ, ÖVP or the Greens are ready and waiting. Exciting coalition negotiations will now follow the state elections.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
