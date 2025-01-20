Between suit and ice hockey stick

At the Vienna Capitals' home games in the ICE Hockey League - such as the 8:2 win against Innsbruck and the 2:4 win against Vorarlberg - Lukas Garhofer and Patrick Wondra are out and about in the Steffl Arena in their suits, taking care of the smooth running of the match days in their role as managing directors. In their spare time, which is scarce alongside their full-time jobs, they swap their fine threads for ice hockey gear. The two of them take to the ice for Hollabrunn in the 2nd regional league in Lower Austria.