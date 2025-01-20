Life for sport
Between suit and ice hockey stick
In their professional lives, Lukas Garhofer and Patrick Wondra are managing directors of the Vienna Capitals. In their spare time, they also devote themselves to ice hockey and play for the Hollabrunn Wild Hogs.
At the Vienna Capitals' home games in the ICE Hockey League - such as the 8:2 win against Innsbruck and the 2:4 win against Vorarlberg - Lukas Garhofer and Patrick Wondra are out and about in the Steffl Arena in their suits, taking care of the smooth running of the match days in their role as managing directors. In their spare time, which is scarce alongside their full-time jobs, they swap their fine threads for ice hockey gear. The two of them take to the ice for Hollabrunn in the 2nd regional league in Lower Austria.
"We've known each other since our youth, played ice hockey together since then, studied together and then started working for the Capitals." The two, who also live in the same neighborhood in Lower Austria, have more than just a job in common. At the Hollabrunn Wild Hogs, the "Wild Boars", Patrick and Lukas are on the ice in the same line as defensemen.
Back in the office, the dual management team ensures "that everything around the pitch and the team is right, that the environment is right and that we as an organization are on a sound footing. We have recently been able to gain many new partners who want to join us on our journey," says Wondra, explaining the economic realignment following the Schmid era.
Despite their own commitment on the ice, "we would never interfere in the sporting side of things. We have good people who take care of that," says Garhofer, outlining the clear separation of responsibilities between sporting director Christian Dolezal and head coach Gerry Fleming.
Hollabrunn suffered two defeats against Tulln and Zwettl last week. St. Pölten is one of the teams waiting in the play-offs. They have strengthened their squad for the hot phase with former national player Christoph Harand. Looking at the uniforms of the Capitals legends under the roof of the arena, the two of them smile: "We could also call Phil Lakos. . ."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.