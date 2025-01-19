Deeply shocked after a bloody attack in the Mühlviertel region

The 44-year-old German Benjamin R. had rung the doorbell of the victim Kurt H. (51) in Oberkappel at around 8.40 a.m. on Saturday. The perpetrator's wife opened the door and there was a brief conversation between the separated couple. Immediately afterwards, the 44-year-old is said to have shot at the Upper Austrian with a pistol and fled back to Germany in his green Suzuki Jimny.