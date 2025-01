Öberg wins mass start, Gandler falls back

Tommaso Giacomel from Italy was a surprise winner in the men's event, beating even the Norwegian aces without missing a shot. The 24-year-old celebrated his first World Cup victory ahead of Sturla Holm Laegreid (+6.3 sec./1 penalty loop) and superstar Johannes Thingnes Bö (+11.4/2). Bö missed out on a possible victory at the last shooting on the day after announcing his retirement at the end of the season. David Komatz finished 30th and last after four penalties. Next up are the races in Antholz on Thursday as the last stop before the World Championships.