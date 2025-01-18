10-year-old skier crashed into a hydrant

In East Tyrol, a skier crashed into a plastic pole in the fun park

Also on Saturday afternoon, a 38-year-old German skier was skiing downhill on the blue marked piste no. 3 in the Hochpustertal ski area in Sillian. In a left-hand bend, he skidded over the left edge of the piste into the untracked area, fell and crashed into a plastic pole at the start of the fun park. The unconscious man then slid a few more meters and finally came to rest on the ski slope.

Other skiers provided first aid and after receiving emergency medical treatment, the 38-year-old was flown to Innsbruck University Hospital with serious injuries by the "Heli 4" emergency helicopter team.