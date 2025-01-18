Vorteilswelt
Fence smashed through

10-year-old skier crashed into a hydrant

18.01.2025 21:32

A young holidaymaker in the Weißensee-Naggleralm family ski area could no longer control her skis. The ten-year-old smashed through a barrier and crashed into a hydrant. In East Tyrol, a skier crashed into a plastic pole.

A ten-year-old German holidaymaker was skiing down slope 1 in the Weißensee-Naggleralm family ski area in the district of Spittal on Saturday afternoon. As the girl became faster and faster and could no longer cope with the high speed, she lost control of her skis.

The ten-year-old skied through a barrier fence and crashed into a hydrant that was covered in foam. After first aid, the injured girl was flown to Klagenfurt Hospital.

In East Tyrol, a skier crashed into a plastic pole in the fun park
Also on Saturday afternoon, a 38-year-old German skier was skiing downhill on the blue marked piste no. 3 in the Hochpustertal ski area in Sillian. In a left-hand bend, he skidded over the left edge of the piste into the untracked area, fell and crashed into a plastic pole at the start of the fun park. The unconscious man then slid a few more meters and finally came to rest on the ski slope.
Other skiers provided first aid and after receiving emergency medical treatment, the 38-year-old was flown to Innsbruck University Hospital with serious injuries by the "Heli 4" emergency helicopter team.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

