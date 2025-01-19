Exciting caricature
Sleeping employees and vice as an old woman
The FPÖ Ternitz uses upsets such as the chaotic laying of fiber optic cables or the chaos surrounding the introduction of the yellow bag to draw attention to them with a caricature. The mayor is "not amused". Nevertheless, the population finds it funny.
The mayor of Ternitz, Christian Samwald, is angry. Just like five years ago, the FPÖ is making its displeasure against the mayor's party known in a caricature. On it you can see: Ternitz as it sinks into the chaos of the newly introduced yellow bags, dug-up streets due to the laying of fiber optic cables and sleeping employees in the town hall. The latter in particular annoys Samwald. "Hard-working employees are being discredited here," said the city manager. He had expected nothing less from the FPÖ. "A party that barely manages to get all its representatives together at municipal council meetings."
Yellow bag and fiber optic cable are "excitement number 1" in Ternitz
FPÖ member Martin Kurz on the caricature: "No matter where I go, people are complaining about the yellow bag and the dug-up roads," he explains the reason for the humorous drawing. And he knows from experience: "Nobody looks at a letter, but a caricature stays in people's minds".
Mayor promises improvement with fiber optic cable laying
Regarding the main point of criticism "fiber optic cable", Samwald says: "The problem is that not just one provider is digging here, but each provider is digging independently," he knows about the situation. Unfortunately, this is a matter of public infrastructure where he, as mayor, has no control. But he promises better coordination for this year. And not everything is bad in Ternitz. A lot has been achieved in recent years. For example, the ground-breaking ceremony for the expansion of the Senecura care center took place and numerous new apartments and a primary care center are planned.
Similarity to Peter Spicker? "People cannot be identified"
Another detail in passing - an old mother looks an awful lot like Deputy Mayor Peter Spicker. And why doesn't the mayor himself appear? "He hasn't been in office long enough to be caricatured," says Kurz. And he emphasizes: "None of the other people can be identified either".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.