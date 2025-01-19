Sleeping employees and vice as an old woman

Regarding the main point of criticism "fiber optic cable", Samwald says: "The problem is that not just one provider is digging here, but each provider is digging independently," he knows about the situation. Unfortunately, this is a matter of public infrastructure where he, as mayor, has no control. But he promises better coordination for this year. And not everything is bad in Ternitz. A lot has been achieved in recent years. For example, the ground-breaking ceremony for the expansion of the Senecura care center took place and numerous new apartments and a primary care center are planned.