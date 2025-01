German fairy tale: It hasn’t happened since 1988

Opening win for Tagger

Former Wimbledon winner Yelena Rybakina (6) from Kazakhstan is also through to the round of 16 after a 6-3, 6-4 win over Ukraine's Dajana Jastremska. However, Rybakina, who was physically weakened, needed seven match points to decide the duel in her favor. Jastremska had made it to the semi-finals last year as a qualifier. In the juniors, 16-year-old Lilli Tagger from East Tyrol celebrated an unchallenged opening victory with a 6:0, 6:2 win against Nanami Goto from Japan.