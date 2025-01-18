Own motion on open lake access scuttled

Vote postponed again and again

Almost two years have passed since then, but according to Severin Mayr, chairman of the Green Party, nothing has happened. The vote on the motion was repeatedly postponed, postponed, postponed and a legal opinion was obtained. It stated that a provincial law may not regulate pre-emption rights, but that it was certainly possible to issue instructions to the bodies of state-owned companies. In addition, a resolution could also have been addressed to the federal government, where the powers lie.