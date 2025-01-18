Curious backdown
Own motion on open lake access scuttled
Two years ago, the ÖVP and FPÖ tabled a joint motion in the state parliament to prevent private investors from buying land close to the state and thus restricting open access to the lake. Now the black-blue coalition has declared the motion closed - even though nothing has happened in the matter.
When the ÖVP and FPÖ table a joint motion in parliament, it is usually passed quickly with the help of the black-blue majority. In this respect, the motion from April 20, 2023 is an unusual exception.
At that time, the ÖVP and FPÖ parliamentary groups appealed to the provincial government to legislate that regional authorities - such as the province or municipalities - be granted a right of first refusal when attractive properties or lakeside land belonging to companies close to the province are up for sale. This should prevent private investors from further restricting access to our lakes.
This is very embarrassing for Black and Blue! Putting their own proposal on the back burner until it falls down is quite unique in the political arena.
Vote postponed again and again
Almost two years have passed since then, but according to Severin Mayr, chairman of the Green Party, nothing has happened. The vote on the motion was repeatedly postponed, postponed, postponed and a legal opinion was obtained. It stated that a provincial law may not regulate pre-emption rights, but that it was certainly possible to issue instructions to the bodies of state-owned companies. In addition, a resolution could also have been addressed to the federal government, where the powers lie.
Formally declared closed
However, it was apparently not worth the effort: in the committee on Thursday, the ÖVP and FPÖ formally declared the outstanding case closed - and thus scuttled their own motion.
