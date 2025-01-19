He prefers iPads and headsets to pious candles

What other talents lie dormant in you?

I'm good with flowers, I've been planting cuttings since I was a teenager. My orchids over there also feel very much at home with me. I used to talk to them a lot. Now I just look at them and marvel at their beauty. If the people in my home parish hadn't seen me as a clergyman when I was an altar boy, I would probably have become a gardener. At first I was ashamed when it was said "The boy has to become a priest" because our village innkeeper teased me: "Dominus vobiscum - the priest carries the fish around." But little by little I liked the idea. And so I threw on one of my mother's shawls and rounded up the neighbors to play mass with them.