Former Bishop Iby turns 90
He prefers iPads and headsets to pious candles
Alongside composer Franz Liszt, he is one of Raiding's most famous sons: Burgenland's former bishop Paul Iby. He celebrates his 90th birthday on January 23. The "Krone" spoke to the jubilarian about his life, his comedy talent, his penchant for technology and the fuss surrounding the lease of the parish benefice.
"Krone": Mr. former bishop, you are celebrating your 90th birthday on 23 January. How are you?
Paul Iby: I'm doing well, also in terms of my health. I only use a stick when I go for a walk to be on the safe side.
What is your elixir of life?
I take a siesta every day after lunch. I need it! After that, I'm fresh and alert again. My two housekeepers, who cook for me, also take care of my physical well-being. I'm not picky, I just don't eat fish. Not even on Good Friday. As children, we often fished for trout in the Raiding stream, which my grandmother then prepared. That made me sick. I've also had fish poisoning a few times. Since then I can't smell fish. On Christmas Eve 15 years ago, I even fainted because of it and had to go to hospital... What also does me good are my three-week Kneipp cures. Until now, I've been going to the Marienkron or Bad Kreuzen spa for this.
Let's look back over the past 90 years. What experience do you remember in particular?
My fall as a student on my bike at Sieggrabener Kogel. I was whizzing down the road when my fork broke and I flew over the handlebars and kissed the stony ground. The pain was terrible. The doctor treated the bleeding wounds on my face with absorbent cotton. I looked like Santa Claus! I also have an artificial hip joint and two knee prostheses. I haven't knelt since then. But there are other ways to pray. You should adopt the posture that is good for you. Only then can you come to rest and sink into yourself.
Do you remember any funny encounters?
Yes, on a school visit I once met a boy who was called Paul like me. So I told the children about my name day on "Paul's Conversion", the church festival celebrated on January 25 and dedicated to the Apostle Paul. When I asked if anyone knew what Paul's name was before his conversion, little Pauli shouted "László!" instead of "Saul". He had got something mixed up and had my predecessor in mind!(laughs)
I've heard that there's a comedian in you and that you can do wonderful parodies and imitate voices.
I really can, but only when I'm in a good mood. I haven't done it for a long time.
What other talents lie dormant in you?
I'm good with flowers, I've been planting cuttings since I was a teenager. My orchids over there also feel very much at home with me. I used to talk to them a lot. Now I just look at them and marvel at their beauty. If the people in my home parish hadn't seen me as a clergyman when I was an altar boy, I would probably have become a gardener. At first I was ashamed when it was said "The boy has to become a priest" because our village innkeeper teased me: "Dominus vobiscum - the priest carries the fish around." But little by little I liked the idea. And so I threw on one of my mother's shawls and rounded up the neighbors to play mass with them.
They grew up with two brothers on their parents' farm. The older one became a policeman, the younger one a farmer. When did you know that you wanted to dedicate your life to the Lord?
When Sister Luzilia in the boys' seminary at the grammar school in Mattersburg said: "Pauli, don't you want to become a priest?" For her sake, I said yes. I often gave her a bunch of flowers.
Were you in love with her or later with other women?
I liked my female classmates and they teased me, but it never became concrete.
You were always an open-minded, progressive spirit. You spoke out for the abolition of compulsory celibacy, initiated the "Dialogue for Burgenland", set up the diocesan women's commission, took up the concerns of young people, contributed to the reconciliation of ethnic groups and pushed through the "Cenacolo" community for drug-addicted young men in Kleinfrauenhaid. Now that you're 90, you're even on WhatsApp! Why is that?
So that I can be reached by everyone. I was always available for technical things. I don't get the most joy from pious candles, but from computers and new headsets. I also read newspapers digitally.
You have to move with the times, otherwise you move with the times, they say. Many parishes don't do this and are more dead than wide awake. What should the church do to keep its flock?
The church is the people. They should all be allowed to contribute ideas and suggestions. But pastors have to be open so that people dare to come to them. I would have loved to lead a parish and organize lively Sunday masses with music and dance. But this opportunity never arose.
Your motto as a bishop was "Omnia in caritate" - "All in love". What charitable work do you still do?
I have taken care of the deaf. Now and again I still hear their confessions and conduct church services. I also speak a little sign language myself. A sign on the forehead means "Our Father", a loving stroke across the cheeks means "Mother Mary"(demonstrates).
In Burgenland, many farmers were recently annoyed because the diocese increased and reallocated the rent for parish benefices. Bishop Ägidius was sharply criticized for this.
He has my full support. In 1963, when the Esterházy patronage law was abolished, parish priests took over the economic agendas and leased out the parish benefices. The tenants were careful to keep prices down. Some priests agreed to this recklessly. For decades, there were no rent adjustments in many parishes. It was therefore high time for clear lines and a strict order. This affected some farmers. That's why they were angry. When it comes to money, there is no friendship.
Some people demonstrated and threatened to leave the church.
If you don't like something, people leave... maybe they were never fully part of the church...
Pope Francis will soon decide who will succeed Cardinal Christoph Schönbrunn. Do you have a favorite?
No. Just this much: the new Archbishop of Vienna should be approachable and not aloof.
A new provincial parliament will be elected in Burgenland on Sunday. The political parties are talking about a directional decision. Which direction would you like to see?
That the focus is once again on people and not on capital and the economy. And that the parties once again engage in dialog.
And what would you like for your birthday?
I wish for good health and that I can finish my life without suffering from dementia and becoming a care case. When you forget a lot and no longer know people - that's a very heavy burden in everyday life. That's why I exercise and read a lot.
Many people who reach old age prepare for death by forgiving themselves and others for unpleasant events so that they can leave this world in peace. Have you already done this?
Yes. My injuries are not that serious, but you have to be able to forgive. I also say that to priests who hold grudges against others. It would also be your job to help end family enmities. Preferably in the middle of life, not just before death.
Do you believe in life after death and how do you imagine it?
Yes, it will be more beautiful than we can imagine.
On the website www.martinus.at/bischofiby, companions and interested parties can send their personal congratulations to the former bishop.
