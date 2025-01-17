House builders can hope for more favorable loans

More and more Styrians are discovering shares for themselves

"The most significant growth is in the securities business. Building society savings are also experiencing a renaissance," says Raiffeisen market board member Rainer Stelzer. However, demand for home loans is still very subdued. There is cautious optimism for this year: rising wages, a further fall in interest rates, stable real estate prices and, last but not least, the expiry of the so-called KIM regulation (strict lending rules) at the end of June should make it easier for Styrians to create living space again.