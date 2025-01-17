Fire horror
Extinguishing water splits family home in Los Angeles
A house in Los Angeles was initially spared the horror of a fire, but has now been completely destroyed: extinguishing water seeped into the ground, causing a landslide and splitting the blue family home in two.
This can't be true! First a family survived the horror of the fire in the Los Angeles district of Pacific Palisades unharmed and without major damage to their home, and now this: a landslide occurred as a result of the fire water seeping into the ground and the debris split the blue family home down the middle.
The desperate owners did not come to any harm as they, like tens of thousands of other people in the area, had to leave their homes due to official regulations - electrocution, landslides and contact with released toxic substances were the reasons given for the evacuation. Many homeowners are becoming increasingly frustrated with the strict guidelines, as they wanted to decide for themselves what to do.
Fire breaks out again
Meanwhile, the death toll from the fire disaster has risen to at least 27, according to the coroner's office. And the next piece of bad news is that the US weather service is warning of more squalls and low humidity on Sunday. In addition, another fire has broken out in the neighboring district of San Bernardino.
