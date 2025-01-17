New home pays off for Purker

For better training, she has moved to a second home in Styria. The reason for this is her coach Willi Denifl, who also lives in Weißkirchen. "I was hoping for greater benefits in terms of training - and it has worked well so far. Being close to the coach and training together is important," says the Pongau native with satisfaction. Nevertheless, she often returns to her home town: "There is more snow in Altenmarkt in winter. It's an advantage for me that I can train in both places."