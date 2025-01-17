Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lives in Styria

New home pays off for Purker

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 20:00

Nordic combined athlete Claudia Purker has moved to her coach's home town in order to be able to train better. So far, the move from Altenmarkt to Styria has proved successful.

0 Kommentare

The Nordic combined athletes had a break of almost a whole month. After the home World Cup in Ramsau, they continue today in Schonach (D). In the men's event, the brother duo Stefan and Thomas Rettenegger from Salzburg will be at the start, while Claudia Purker will be competing in the women's event.

Claudia Purker has had a good season so far and is ranked 15th overall in the World Cup. (Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL / APA / picturedesk.com)
Claudia Purker has had a good season so far and is ranked 15th overall in the World Cup.
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL / APA / picturedesk.com)

The Altenmark native has four good results so far (13th, 15th, 14th, 22nd): "I'm actually very satisfied, but there's still potential everywhere - in both parts of the competition. But there's still a bit of time until the World Championships." These will take place this February in Trondheim, Norway. The focus is on this major event, and she is very motivated: "A World Cup in Norway is always something special. The fans there are very fanatical."

For better training, she has moved to a second home in Styria. The reason for this is her coach Willi Denifl, who also lives in Weißkirchen. "I was hoping for greater benefits in terms of training - and it has worked well so far. Being close to the coach and training together is important," says the Pongau native with satisfaction. Nevertheless, she often returns to her home town: "There is more snow in Altenmarkt in winter. It's an advantage for me that I can train in both places."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf