Lives in Styria
New home pays off for Purker
Nordic combined athlete Claudia Purker has moved to her coach's home town in order to be able to train better. So far, the move from Altenmarkt to Styria has proved successful.
The Nordic combined athletes had a break of almost a whole month. After the home World Cup in Ramsau, they continue today in Schonach (D). In the men's event, the brother duo Stefan and Thomas Rettenegger from Salzburg will be at the start, while Claudia Purker will be competing in the women's event.
The Altenmark native has four good results so far (13th, 15th, 14th, 22nd): "I'm actually very satisfied, but there's still potential everywhere - in both parts of the competition. But there's still a bit of time until the World Championships." These will take place this February in Trondheim, Norway. The focus is on this major event, and she is very motivated: "A World Cup in Norway is always something special. The fans there are very fanatical."
For better training, she has moved to a second home in Styria. The reason for this is her coach Willi Denifl, who also lives in Weißkirchen. "I was hoping for greater benefits in terms of training - and it has worked well so far. Being close to the coach and training together is important," says the Pongau native with satisfaction. Nevertheless, she often returns to her home town: "There is more snow in Altenmarkt in winter. It's an advantage for me that I can train in both places."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.