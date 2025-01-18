France v Austria – LIVE from 6pm

Whether that will be enough for a world-class team like France, who have been merciless so far (37:19 against Qatar and 43:19 against Kuwait), remains to be seen. In any case, six-time World Cup winners France are a force to be feared, even after the retirement of legend Nikola Karabatic - and after their Olympic disappointment at home last summer. "We'll think of something. We really annoyed them for 50 minutes at the European Championship, we have little to lose," emphasized Hutecek, looking back on the 28:33 defeat after leading 16:15 at the break in the main round of the European Championship in January 2024.