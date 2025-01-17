Higher contributions
Pensioners announce “fierce resistance”
The blue-black coalition negotiators do not want to intervene directly in the pension accounts, as was first reported, but rather align the actual retirement age with the statutory retirement age. Higher insurance contributions are also envisaged. Pensioners' representatives have announced "fierce resistance" to this.
According to the budget consolidation plans, 320 million euros are to be saved in the area of health insurance: 270 million euros to adjust contributions and 50 million euros to close insurance gaps. The FPÖ and ÖVP have not yet specified what is meant by this. It is likely that an increase in health insurance contributions for pensioners is planned in order to save the 270 million. Currently, the contribution rate is 5.1 percent of the gross pension, while the rate for employees is significantly higher at 7.65 percent.
Kostelka: "We certainly won't put up with it"
"We will certainly not put up with this", said the president of the SPÖ-affiliated pensioners' association, Peter Kostelka, on Friday and announced "fierce resistance". The ÖVP Seniors' Association showed understanding that all population groups would have to contribute to the budget restructuring, but called for a balanced relationship.
Employees pay 3.87 percent, while the employer pays 3.78 percent, which is why the pensioners' association argues that retired people already pay the highest health insurance contribution. It is incomprehensible that they "should now be asked to pay even more", says Kostelka.
Korosec urges social compatibility
Seniors' Association President Ingrid Korosec explained: "In principle, all population groups will have to contribute to the restructuring of the budget, including the older generation, but all measures must be balanced and socially acceptable."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
