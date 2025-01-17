Pensioners announce “fierce resistance”

According to the budget consolidation plans, 320 million euros are to be saved in the area of health insurance: 270 million euros to adjust contributions and 50 million euros to close insurance gaps. The FPÖ and ÖVP have not yet specified what is meant by this. It is likely that an increase in health insurance contributions for pensioners is planned in order to save the 270 million. Currently, the contribution rate is 5.1 percent of the gross pension, while the rate for employees is significantly higher at 7.65 percent.